National Director - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Strategy Unit

Summary

Ahpra - Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency National Director of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Strategy Unit Full Time | Up to 5 Year Fixed Term (open to renewal) | Brisbane (Flexible) | TRP $160k-$220k Ahpra considers that being Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for this position. Open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander applicants only. About the organisation Ahpra and the National Scheme, in partnership with the National Scheme’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Strategy Group (the Strategy Group) have committed to eliminating racism within healthcare in Australia. Ahpra, as the health practitioner regulator, aims to make patient safety the norm for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples by ensuring registered health practitioners are practicing their profession in a culturally safe way. This commitment is demonstrated in the development and implementation of its key objectives. Ahpra’s overall mission is to protect the public by regulating health practitioners efficiently and effectively in the public interest to facilitate access to safer healthcare for all the community. Strategy and Policy exists to protect the public through whole of National Scheme strategy, policy, engagement and regulatory governance functions that are effective and responsive. The directorate provides high quality services that are national and run across the professions we regulate. The directorate works in partnership with National Boards and collaboratively with accreditation authorities and key partners. Ahpra is committed to improving the representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples in employment across all levels of the National Scheme to be representative of the communities in which we operate and serve.

About the role

Reporting to the Executive Director of Strategy and Policy, the National Director leads and is accountable for the strategic direction and implementation of the National Scheme’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health and Cultural Safety Strategy 2020-2025 (the Strategy). This includes leading the delivery of its associated strategies. The role is a member of the Strategy and Policy leadership team supporting a whole of directorate approach to the delivery of Ahpra’s strategic priorities, particularly as they pertain to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, communities and the healthcare system. High-level leadership skills are required to ensure the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Strategy Unit has the profile and platform for the delivery of the Strategy. For a full description of the role, please contact Pipeline Talent at [email protected]

About you

About you As the National Director of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Strategy Unit, you will be strategy-oriented with the demonstrated ability to develop respectful, influential, and collaborative relationships with internal and external stakeholders. You will provide expert specialist advice to, and through the Executive Director, Strategy and Policy to National Boards, the Ahpra National Executive and Agency Management Committee, key partner stakeholders in relation to strategic initiatives. Selection Criteria 1. Postgraduate degree level qualification in health, public policy or similar and/or equivalent experience. 2. Qualifications and/or experience in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural safety and health sector are essential. 3. Deep expertise in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander strategy development and implementation, and related planning and advice, within a complex, national environment. 4. Exceptional experience in building successful influential and collaborative relationships with diverse, complex internal and external stakeholder groups. 5. Significant leadership, people and change management, coaching and management experience at senior and executive levels. 6. Highly developed ability to recognise and resolve critical and sensitive issues and provide high level, expert authoritative advice. 7. Significant experience in managing a team and the ability to develop a high performing, results driven culture.

What's on offer?

Ahpra offers our employees a range of wellbeing and financial benefits. • Flexible working options. • Inclusive and supportive colleagues. • Discounted private health insurance and discounted gym membership. • Attractive salary + super + salary packaging arrangements.

Where will you be working?

Preferably you will be located in Brisbane, however, this job is flexible. You will be working in the Strategy and Policy directorate in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Strategy Unit. How to apply Applications should be submitted to [email protected] with the subject line “Ahpra – National Director “. Your application should include: • a cover letter (maximum 4 pages) responding to the 7 selection criteria as detailed above. • an up-to-date CV of no more than 5 pages which clearly details your relevant skills and experience. Additional information is available in the role description or by contacting the team at Pipeline Talent. Lesina Gibbs-Manuatu | Talent Acquisition Team Leader Email: [email protected] (M) 0408 027 880 or (Ph) 02 8001 6603 Ahpra requires all employees to comply with Ahpra policies, including the COVID-19 Vaccination policy and Flexible working policy.